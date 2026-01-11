Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests
Over 500 deaths have resulted from two weeks of protests in Iran, reports the U.S.-based rights group HRANA. The list comprises 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with 10,000 more arrested. The figures remain unconfirmed by Reuters, with Iranian authorities attributing the unrest to foreign-sponsored 'rioters'.
Deaths related to two weeks of unrest in Iran have surged past 500, according to the U.S.-based human rights organization HRANA. On Sunday, the group revealed statistics indicating the demise of 490 protesters alongside 48 security personnel.
HRANA's report, compiled using data from activists both inside and outside of Iran, also noted an additional 10,000 arrests. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these figures, and Iranian official sources have not provided their own toll.
The Iranian government has attributed the protests to 'rioters' they claim are driven by foreign influence. The situation remains tense, with international media and rights groups closely monitoring developments.
