Leo Dryfruits Expands Horizons with Major Government Contract

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd secures a key supply order from the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. This move, reflecting a potential demand of ₹25-30 Cr annually, underscores the company's quality and reliability. The deal strengthens Leo's ambitions in B2G and B2B markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:38 IST
Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Strengthens B2G Focus with Supply Order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited has announced a notable supply order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), under India's Ministry of Home Affairs. The deal, approved for 40 different products including spices, dry fruits, and ghee, estimates a demand potential of ₹25-30 Cr annually.

The contract reaffirms Leo Dryfruits' standing in delivering premium quality products consistently, a factor that proved essential in sealing this deal. Known for serving luxury hotels such as Taj and Trident, the company now aims to capitalize on B2G opportunities, expanding its reach to defence and police canteens.

Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted this achievement as a strategic step towards enhancing their government sector footprint. The order not only bolsters their institutional portfolio but also signals their capability to meet rigorous standards, reinforcing their position in the competitive food industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

