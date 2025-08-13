AfDB Study Maps Women Entrepreneurs’ Associations, Exposes Major Capacity Gaps

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has released the results of a pioneering study mapping women entrepreneurs’ associations across sixteen African countries, revealing widespread institutional and financial capacity gaps that limit their economic potential.

Launched on 6 August in Nouakchott, Mauritania, the study found that while nearly one in four African women is an entrepreneur, a striking 87 percent of women’s associations lack adequate financial management capacity. Only 29 percent have partnerships with financial institutions, and in Mauritania, 83 percent depend primarily on membership fees to sustain operations — highlighting an urgent need for diversified and sustainable funding solutions.

A Platform for Dialogue and Action

The study was presented during a high-level workshop that brought together representatives from women entrepreneurs’ associations, civil society organisations, public institutions, financial institutions, and development partners. The objective was to review the findings, identify priority needs, and design action plans for capacity building, resource mobilisation, and strategic partnerships.

“This workshop is a genuine space for exchange, co-creation, and forward-looking engagement,” said Zeneb Touré, Manager of the AfDB’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division. “We are here to combine our expertise and chart the next steps to support women entrepreneurs’ associations across our continent, and in Mauritania in particular.”

Touré emphasised that women entrepreneurs are shaping Africa’s future and that the study offers a blueprint for inclusive development — but only if stakeholders work together to close capacity and financing gaps.

Identifying Challenges and Success Stories

The mapping exercise did not only highlight shortcomings; it also uncovered innovative models for capacity building and financing women-led micro and small enterprises. These examples serve as proof that targeted support can unlock significant growth.

“These figures confirm our daily experience in the field,” said Fatimetou Mint Sidi Mohamed O. Elvil, President of the Mauritanian Council of Women Entrepreneurs. “Our associations are brimming with potential, but they need structured support to multiply their impact.”

The workshop marked the start of a national collaborative effort to replicate best practices, strengthen institutional governance, and expand access to financial services for women entrepreneurs in Mauritania and beyond.

A New Phase of Collaboration

The symbolic handover of the report to representatives of Mauritanian women entrepreneurs’ associations was seen as the beginning of a new phase of cooperation. Lematt Mint Megueya, President of the Mauritanian Union of Women Entrepreneurs and Traders (UMAFEC), called the study “of critical importance” for providing a detailed overview of institutional capacities and needs.

By positioning each association as a catalyst for economic transformation, the initiative aims to elevate women-led enterprises as key drivers of national and regional growth.

Aligned with AfDB’s AFAWA Program

This initiative is closely linked to the Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) program, launched in 2016 to close the estimated $42 billion financing gap for women entrepreneurs. AFAWA has already partnered with 185 financial institutions, channelling over $1.2 billion to women-led businesses across the continent.

Through its 2021–2025 Gender Strategy, the AfDB is seeking to transform high-potential sectors into accessible fields of opportunity for women, ensuring equal access to resources, infrastructure, and services.

By combining data-driven insights, capacity development, and financial innovation, the AfDB’s mapping study sets the stage for a more inclusive, resilient, and competitive entrepreneurial landscape for African women.