Left Menu

Prasoon Joshi: Honored with Mahakavi Neeraj Samman and IAA Hall of Fame Induction

Poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi receives the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman for his literary contributions while being inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame. Joshi reflects on his poetic journey, notable works, and the evolving landscape of storytelling in the digital era, while celebrating his latest theatrical success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:38 IST
Prasoon Joshi: Honored with Mahakavi Neeraj Samman and IAA Hall of Fame Induction
Prasoon Joshi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been celebrated with dual honors, capturing the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman 2025 for his contributions to Indian literature and receiving a prestigious induction into the International Advertising Association's Hall of Fame. This recognition comes as his iconic works such as 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' continue to captivate audiences anew.

Receiving the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman holds particular emotional resonance for Joshi, as it commemorates the legacy of Padmabhushan Mahakavi Neeraj. 'Recognition in his memory is precious,' Joshi says, highlighting the profound impact that poetry has had on societal consciousness. He values his authentic voice in creations like 'Maa,' 'Lukka Chuppi,' and 'O Rangrez.'

Joshi's career accolades, ranging from Cannes Lions to World Economic Forum distinctions, reflect his global impact across artistic and corporate domains. He cherishes the flexibility of weaving poetry into multiple formats, including cinema, branding, and socially relevant themes. The re-release of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' underscores his dual role as a scriptwriter and lyricist in this beloved project. 'Writing it was unforgettable,' Joshi recalls.

In the present, Joshi's 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela' theater production is enchanting audiences at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with 20 original songs exploring Indian culture through the lens of Bhagwan Sri Krishna's life. As storytelling evolves digitally, Joshi reflects on the advantages and threats posed by AI. He emphasizes the enduring value of quality storytelling over the medium used.

Looking forward, Joshi hints at engaging in film and theater projects and possibly authoring a book, driven by stories and experiences too meaningful to be left untold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025