Prasoon Joshi: Honored with Mahakavi Neeraj Samman and IAA Hall of Fame Induction

Renowned poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been celebrated with dual honors, capturing the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman 2025 for his contributions to Indian literature and receiving a prestigious induction into the International Advertising Association's Hall of Fame. This recognition comes as his iconic works such as 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' continue to captivate audiences anew.

Receiving the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman holds particular emotional resonance for Joshi, as it commemorates the legacy of Padmabhushan Mahakavi Neeraj. 'Recognition in his memory is precious,' Joshi says, highlighting the profound impact that poetry has had on societal consciousness. He values his authentic voice in creations like 'Maa,' 'Lukka Chuppi,' and 'O Rangrez.'

Joshi's career accolades, ranging from Cannes Lions to World Economic Forum distinctions, reflect his global impact across artistic and corporate domains. He cherishes the flexibility of weaving poetry into multiple formats, including cinema, branding, and socially relevant themes. The re-release of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' underscores his dual role as a scriptwriter and lyricist in this beloved project. 'Writing it was unforgettable,' Joshi recalls.

In the present, Joshi's 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela' theater production is enchanting audiences at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with 20 original songs exploring Indian culture through the lens of Bhagwan Sri Krishna's life. As storytelling evolves digitally, Joshi reflects on the advantages and threats posed by AI. He emphasizes the enduring value of quality storytelling over the medium used.

Looking forward, Joshi hints at engaging in film and theater projects and possibly authoring a book, driven by stories and experiences too meaningful to be left untold.

