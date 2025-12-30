Jair Bolsonaro Undergoes Second Hiccups Treatment Amid Hospital Stay

In a continued battle with health issues, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro underwent another medical procedure to treat persistent hiccups, marking the second time in three days. The procedure involved blocking his left phrenic nerve, following a prior surgery on his right phrenic nerve.

This medical treatment took place at the DF Star hospital in Brasilia and lasted approximately an hour. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, communicated on social media that the surgery concluded around 3 p.m. local time. Doctors informed journalists that Bolsonaro could be discharged by January 1, given an uneventful recovery, as his health will be under scrutiny for the upcoming 48 hours.

Bolsonaro, 70, is serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting to overturn the 2022 election results. He had been granted permission to leave prison for hernia surgery on Christmas Day, during which doctors also opted to address his hiccups caused by long-term health concerns since a 2018 stabbing incident.

