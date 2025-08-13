Left Menu

NHIDCL Pushes for Urgent Highway Repairs in Tripura Amid Criticism

NHIDCL Managing Director Krishan Kumar has urged contractors to complete highway repairs in Tripura by October, following inspections and consultations with state officials. An expert team is investigating the damage, and non-compliance will lead to stringent action. CM Saha expressed concerns to Union Minister Gadkari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:55 IST
NHIDCL Pushes for Urgent Highway Repairs in Tripura Amid Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Infrastructure Development Authority (NHIDCL) is ramping up efforts to ensure timely repairs on several national highway stretches in Tripura, as directed by Managing Director Krishan Kumar. An official release on Wednesday highlighted Kumar's recent directive to contractors, emphasizing the October deadline for completion of repairs.

This decision comes on the heels of Kumar's inspection of the battered highway conditions and strategic discussions with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary JK Singha. Kumar has made it clear that failure to meet the deadline could result in stringent penalties for the contractors involved.

Further scrutiny has been directed at the Khowai–Manik Bhander stretch, where an expert team will analyze the damage and submit findings by September. The NHIDCL plans to address the identified issues, while CM Saha has communicated concerns regarding the highway conditions to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025