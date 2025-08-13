NHIDCL Pushes for Urgent Highway Repairs in Tripura Amid Criticism

The National Highways Infrastructure Development Authority (NHIDCL) is ramping up efforts to ensure timely repairs on several national highway stretches in Tripura, as directed by Managing Director Krishan Kumar. An official release on Wednesday highlighted Kumar's recent directive to contractors, emphasizing the October deadline for completion of repairs.

This decision comes on the heels of Kumar's inspection of the battered highway conditions and strategic discussions with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary JK Singha. Kumar has made it clear that failure to meet the deadline could result in stringent penalties for the contractors involved.

Further scrutiny has been directed at the Khowai–Manik Bhander stretch, where an expert team will analyze the damage and submit findings by September. The NHIDCL plans to address the identified issues, while CM Saha has communicated concerns regarding the highway conditions to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

