Realty Giant TARC Ltd Posts Impressive Comeback in 2025
TARC Ltd, a realty firm, recorded a remarkable turnaround with a Rs 54.21 crore net profit in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to a Rs 30.67 crore loss the previous year. The firm's income surged to Rs 295.36 crore from Rs 9.62 crore, attributed to real estate projects in Delhi and Gurugram.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial turnaround, realty firm TARC Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.21 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last year where the company reported a net loss of Rs 30.67 crore.
The company's total income witnessed a dramatic increase, rising from Rs 9.62 crore to Rs 295.36 crore. The growth is largely driven by the development of several real estate projects in prime locations of Delhi and Gurugram markets.
Despite reporting a net loss of Rs 231.28 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year on an income of Rs 38.88 crore, TARC Ltd's recent quarterly performance signals a promising recovery in its financial health, showcasing the potential for future growth in the real estate sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TARC Ltd
- real estate
- profit
- 2025
- income
- Delhi
- Gurugram
- quarterly results
- financial growth
- projects
ALSO READ
Politically Charged Video Claims Disputed by Delhi Police
Mother-son duo killed, 2 others injured in wall collapse due to rain in Delhi's Civil Lines area: Delhi Fire Service.
Doubling Farmer Income: A Reality Under Modi's Leadership
Delhi Police Arrest Duo in Multi-Crore Fake Government Scheme Scam
Delhi Court Delays National Herald Case Order