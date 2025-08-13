Realty Giant TARC Ltd Posts Impressive Comeback in 2025

In a significant financial turnaround, realty firm TARC Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.21 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This marks a stark contrast to the same period last year where the company reported a net loss of Rs 30.67 crore.

The company's total income witnessed a dramatic increase, rising from Rs 9.62 crore to Rs 295.36 crore. The growth is largely driven by the development of several real estate projects in prime locations of Delhi and Gurugram markets.

Despite reporting a net loss of Rs 231.28 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year on an income of Rs 38.88 crore, TARC Ltd's recent quarterly performance signals a promising recovery in its financial health, showcasing the potential for future growth in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)