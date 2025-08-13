Remsons Industries Surges with 35% Profit Growth in FY26

Remsons Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of automotive OEM components, has shown remarkable financial performance in the quarter ending June 2025, with profits jumping 34.81% to Rs 3.64 crore. This comes in despite a generally sluggish auto sector, pointing to the resilience and adaptability of Remsons' strategic plans.

The company also recorded a noteworthy 30.24% increase in sales, reaching Rs 99.63 crore during the same period. Additionally, EBITDA surged by 63% and PBT improved by 65%, reflecting their focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and high-value products.

Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Krishna Kejriwal expressed his optimism about hitting their FY29 revenue target of ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 million, citing strengths in product diversification and international exports. He reaffirmed the commitment to delivering exceptional shareholder value and expanding into sectors like Railways and Defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)