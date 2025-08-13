Left Menu

Remsons Industries Surges with 35% Profit Growth in FY26

Remsons Industries Ltd reported a 34.81% increase in net profit and a 30.24% rise in sales for the quarter ended June 2025. The company showed significant EBITDA and PBT growth, despite a muted auto industry. With a focus on high-value products and operational efficiency, Remsons aims for a FY29 revenue target between ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:08 IST
Remsons Industries Surges with 35% Profit Growth in FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Remsons Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of automotive OEM components, has shown remarkable financial performance in the quarter ending June 2025, with profits jumping 34.81% to Rs 3.64 crore. This comes in despite a generally sluggish auto sector, pointing to the resilience and adaptability of Remsons' strategic plans.

The company also recorded a noteworthy 30.24% increase in sales, reaching Rs 99.63 crore during the same period. Additionally, EBITDA surged by 63% and PBT improved by 65%, reflecting their focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and high-value products.

Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Krishna Kejriwal expressed his optimism about hitting their FY29 revenue target of ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 million, citing strengths in product diversification and international exports. He reaffirmed the commitment to delivering exceptional shareholder value and expanding into sectors like Railways and Defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025