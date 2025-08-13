IKEA Brings Swedish Home Style to Delhi: New Store Opens in Pacific Mall

IKEA India has launched its inaugural Delhi store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, West Delhi, occupying a 15,000 square foot space. This marks a strategic move to enhance accessibility for Delhi and surrounding areas, blending IKEA's signature mix of products, design ideas, and personalized services.

Expanding IKEA's reach in India, the Delhi outlet integrates into a wider retail strategy combining large-format stores, city locations, e-commerce, and 'Plan and Order Points.' These formats allow customers to tailor kitchen and wardrobe designs. With an exhibit of over 2,000 products and nearly 800 items available for immediate purchase, the store promises an enriching offline shopping experience. Larger items remain accessible online.

The store reflects Delhi household aesthetics and offers digital tools for space planning, along with expert home furnishing advice. Visitors can also enjoy a Swedish Cafe within the store. According to Pooja Grover, IKEA India's country expansion manager, the location at Pacific Mall was strategically selected based on consumer habits. IKEA is concurrently developing larger-format stores in Gurgaon and Noida as part of its regional growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)