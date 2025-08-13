Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Fatal Road Accident Claims 11 Lives

A devastating road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district has claimed the lives of 11 individuals, including seven children, in the early hours of Wednesday. The tragedy unfolded when a pickup van collided with a stationary truck.

The van's passengers were en route to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after visiting the revered Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. This unfortunate accident has left eight others injured, who are currently receiving medical attention.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the tragedy, expressing profound grief and extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. She also conveyed her prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)