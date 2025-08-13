Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Fatal Road Accident Claims 11 Lives

A road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, involving a pickup van and a truck, resulted in 11 fatalities, including seven children. The van was returning to Uttar Pradesh from temple visits. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district has claimed the lives of 11 individuals, including seven children, in the early hours of Wednesday. The tragedy unfolded when a pickup van collided with a stationary truck.

The van's passengers were en route to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after visiting the revered Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. This unfortunate accident has left eight others injured, who are currently receiving medical attention.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the tragedy, expressing profound grief and extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. She also conveyed her prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

