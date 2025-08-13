Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Special Independence Day Operations

Delhi Metro will start services at 4 am on August 15 to support attendees of the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort. Early trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 am. Special QR tickets will be provided to invitees, with travel costs reimbursed by the Ministry of Defence.

Updated: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST
Delhi Metro's Special Independence Day Operations
The Delhi Metro has announced that it will begin operations at 4 am on all lines on August 15, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. This move aims to accommodate special guests, invitees, and the public attending the event.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that trains will operate at a frequency of every 30 minutes until 6 am, whereafter they will switch to the regular schedule for the day.

Officials have confirmed that bona fide invitation holders, issued by the Ministry of Defence, will receive special QR tickets for their commutes. The Ministry will cover the travel expenses incurred. The closest metro stations to the Red Fort include Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate.

