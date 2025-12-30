Left Menu

Delhi High Court Sets Deadline for DMRC to Vacate Yamuna Floodplains

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:42 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to vacate the Yamuna floodplain area by March 31, 2026, due to non-compliance with prior orders. On December 22, the court voiced its surprise at the lack of action regarding relocation.

The bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora addressed the DMRC's petition, which sought more time for removing the batching plants and casting yard. Recognizing the critical nature of the Delhi Metro project, the court granted an extension until March 2026 while emphasizing the need for thorough cleanup.

The court mandated that the DMRC, in collaboration with the horticulture and forest department, restore the area to its original state post-dismantling, ensuring no debris or equipment parts remain. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will monitor compliance and report back by April 10.

