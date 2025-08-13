Left Menu

BluPine Energy Achieves 'Great Place to Work' Certification Amidst Renewed Growth

BluPine Energy, backed by Actis, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This certification, a result of employee feedback on leadership, fairness, pride, respect, and camaraderie, highlights BluPine's commitment to cultivating a people-first culture as it expands in the renewable energy sector.

BluPine Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work, Reinforcing Its People-First Culture. Image Credit: ANI
BluPine Energy Private Limited, an Actis-supported leader in renewable energy based in New Delhi, has proudly announced its certification as a Great Place to Work®. The accolade, granted by the authoritative Great Place to Work® Institute, underscores BluPine Energy's dedication to fostering an inclusive and high-trust work culture that supports growth and leadership.

Certification was achieved following a stringent assessment relying heavily on employee surveys designed to gauge sentiments across critical areas: leadership trust, fairness, pride, respect, and camaraderie. Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, regards this milestone as pivotal, emphasizing how a robust, people-centric culture is essential for long-term business sustainability and growth.

The certification arrives as BluPine Energy enlarges its footprint within India's clean energy domain. Manisha Nair, Senior VP at BluPine, highlighted that the recognition echoes the company's efforts to cultivate a work environment where employees are valued and motivated. BluPine Energy maintains its focus on nurturing a purpose-driven culture aligned with India's cleaner energy goals.

