Gem Aromatics Unveils IPO Details with Strategic Pricing and Growth Ambitions

Gem Aromatics, a leading producer of speciality ingredients, announced on Wednesday the pricing for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), with shares set between Rs 309 to Rs 325.

The IPO, worth Rs 451 crore, offers a combination of fresh equity shares and a large portion offered for sale, commencing from August 19 to 21. The newly raised capital will support debt reduction and corporate initiatives.

Boasting advanced facilities and a clientele consisting of giants like Colgate-Palmolive and Dabur, Gem Aromatics has reported significant growth, with a revenue increase of 11.38% in fiscal 2025. The IPO is managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, with KFin Technologies as registrar.

