Ola Electric Revving Up for Sports Scooter Launch

Ola Electric plans to make a significant announcement on August 15, hinting at its expansion into the sports scooter market, sources revealed. This development is set to be the highlight of the company's annual event.

During its pre-event phase, Ola released a teaser showcasing a sportier variant of its existing scooter lineup. Insights from insiders suggest that these cutting-edge models may integrate artificial intelligence capabilities, courtesy of Ola Krutrim.

The Indian sports scooter scene is experiencing growth, thanks to offerings like the TVS Ntorq and Yamaha Aerox. Ola's earlier Gen 3 lineup introduced features such as brake-by-wire and dual ABS, setting the stage for advanced innovations.

