Ola Electric Revving Up for Sports Scooter Launch

Ola Electric is set to enter the sports scooter segment with a launch on August 15. The event is expected to feature AI-powered scooters under the company's annual event. The move follows a rising trend in India's sports scooter market, driven by models like TVS Ntorq and Yamaha Aerox.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ola Electric plans to make a significant announcement on August 15, hinting at its expansion into the sports scooter market, sources revealed. This development is set to be the highlight of the company's annual event.

During its pre-event phase, Ola released a teaser showcasing a sportier variant of its existing scooter lineup. Insights from insiders suggest that these cutting-edge models may integrate artificial intelligence capabilities, courtesy of Ola Krutrim.

The Indian sports scooter scene is experiencing growth, thanks to offerings like the TVS Ntorq and Yamaha Aerox. Ola's earlier Gen 3 lineup introduced features such as brake-by-wire and dual ABS, setting the stage for advanced innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

