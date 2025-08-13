Left Menu

360 ONE WAM Welcomes Rajesh Nambiar: A Strategic Leadership Expansion

Rajesh Nambiar joins 360 ONE WAM, a prominent wealth management firm, as Co-Head of Business, Client Relations. With extensive experience, he will drive sales across India and the US for the ultra-high-net-worth client segment. The firm emphasizes his addition to bolster their client-centric approach and growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:28 IST
Mr. Rajesh Nambiar, Co-Head of Business, Client Relations, 360 ONE Wealth. Image Credit: ANI
360 ONE WAM, a leading name in India's wealth and asset management landscape, announced a significant addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar as Co-Head of Business, Client Relations. Set to enhance sales operations in West and East India and the US for the ultra-high-net-worth segment, Nambiar's extensive experience in private banking stands as a strategic asset for the firm.

With over 23 years in financial services, Rajesh transitions from ASK Private Wealth to 360 ONE Wealth. His illustrious career includes a pivotal 13-year tenure at Kotak Private, overseeing client relationships across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Yatin Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of 360 ONE Wealth, highlights that this appointment is part of their continued strategy to attract top talent. The firm has onboarded over 250 professionals in the past year alone, reaffirming their commitment to optimizing and creating wealth for their clients.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Rajesh Nambiar commended 360 ONE's entrepreneurial spirit and client-driven focus, viewing these as key drivers in delivering superior service and solutions. An accomplished MBA gold-medallist from NMIMS, Mumbai, and armed with a Certificate in Investment Strategy from Wharton, Rajesh sees vast opportunities in partnering with clients amid India's accelerating wealth creation, aiming to contribute to sustained growth and innovation at 360 ONE.

Latest News

