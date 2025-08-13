Left Menu

India's Growth Unscathed: Tariffs Won't Derail Economic Momentum

S&P Global Ratings Director YeeFarn Phua stated that US-imposed tariffs will not impede India’s economic growth due to its non-trade-oriented economy. Despite President Trump's tariff increase, India's sovereign rating remains positive, with economic resilience supported by domestic demand and limited export exposure to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:22 IST
India's Growth Unscathed: Tariffs Won't Derail Economic Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating trade tensions, S&P Global Ratings affirms that India's economic growth trajectory will remain unaffected by the recent US tariff hikes on Indian imports. YeeFarn Phua, S&P's Director, emphasized India's resilience due to its non-trade-oriented economy.

Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a steep 25 percent hike in tariffs, India's sovereign rating outlook persists as positive. Director Phua highlighted that India's minimal export reliance on the US insulates it from potential economic setbacks.

YeeFarn also noted that key sectors like pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics, exempt from these tariffs, fortify India's economic stance. With a burgeoning domestic market, India continues to attract investment, underscoring its robust economic fundamentals.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025