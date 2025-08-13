Left Menu

NPG Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects for Enhanced National Connectivity

The 98th meeting of the Network Planning Group evaluated seven infrastructure projects, including rail lines, highways, and textile parks. Aimed at boosting connectivity and regional economies, these initiatives align with PM GatiShakti principles to enhance freight efficiency, socio-economic welfare, and reduce logistics costs. Improvements target railways, roads, logistics, and textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST
NPG Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects for Enhanced National Connectivity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its 98th session, the Network Planning Group (NPG) scrutinized seven major infrastructure projects focused on enhancing national connectivity and regional economic growth. The projects, spanning across sectors like railways, roads, logistics, and textiles, are designed to improve freight efficiency and comply with PM GatiShakti principles, as stated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The portfolio includes a highway expansion by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), and multiple rail initiatives. Key projects consist of rail expansions in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, aiming to streamline cargo movement and reduce logistics costs, while two textile parks are set to bolster India's global textile standing and create jobs.

Under review was a highway project to widen NH-39 in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing connections from eastern regions to Bhopal. The proposed MMLP in Telangana anticipates handling significant cargo volumes by 2028. Chaired by DPIIT's Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar, the meeting highlighted these infrastructure strides as pivotal steps toward boosting India's economic framework. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025