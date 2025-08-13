NPG Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects for Enhanced National Connectivity

In its 98th session, the Network Planning Group (NPG) scrutinized seven major infrastructure projects focused on enhancing national connectivity and regional economic growth. The projects, spanning across sectors like railways, roads, logistics, and textiles, are designed to improve freight efficiency and comply with PM GatiShakti principles, as stated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The portfolio includes a highway expansion by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), and multiple rail initiatives. Key projects consist of rail expansions in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, aiming to streamline cargo movement and reduce logistics costs, while two textile parks are set to bolster India's global textile standing and create jobs.

Under review was a highway project to widen NH-39 in Madhya Pradesh, enhancing connections from eastern regions to Bhopal. The proposed MMLP in Telangana anticipates handling significant cargo volumes by 2028. Chaired by DPIIT's Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar, the meeting highlighted these infrastructure strides as pivotal steps toward boosting India's economic framework. (ANI)