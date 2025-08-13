Gem and Jewellery Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

Exports of gems and jewellery surged by 15.98% in July, reaching USD 2,178.24 million, despite global economic hurdles, as reported by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

This growth, compared to USD 1,878.09 million in the same month of 2024, has been attributed to substantial order bookings during the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere and a resurgence in the Hong Kong market.

According to GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali, the industry is set for a robust demand cycle domestically and internationally, with the upcoming SAJEX 2025 in Saudi Arabia expected to open new trade avenues in the Gulf.

