Left Menu

Gem and Jewellery Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

Gem and jewellery exports increased by 15.98% to USD 2,178.24 million in July, driven by strong order bookings during IIJS Premiere and a recovery in the Hong Kong market, amid global economic challenges. The industry anticipates continued growth and new opportunities in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:42 IST
Gem and Jewellery Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Exports of gems and jewellery surged by 15.98% in July, reaching USD 2,178.24 million, despite global economic hurdles, as reported by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

This growth, compared to USD 1,878.09 million in the same month of 2024, has been attributed to substantial order bookings during the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere and a resurgence in the Hong Kong market.

According to GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali, the industry is set for a robust demand cycle domestically and internationally, with the upcoming SAJEX 2025 in Saudi Arabia expected to open new trade avenues in the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025