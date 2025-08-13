Jubilant Foodworks' Q1 Surge: A Taste of Dynamic Growth
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a 62.58% increase in net profit to Rs 94.33 crore for the June quarter, driven by robust revenue growth and strategic expansions. Boosted by a 17.7% rise in Domino's India sales and international market expansion, the company added 71 new stores during the period.
- Country:
- India
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector, has announced a 62.58% surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 94.33 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 58.02 crore reported in the same period last year.
The company's impressive performance is attributed to a 16.95% jump in operational revenue, climbing to Rs 2,260.86 crore, alongside a strategic expansion plan that saw the addition of 71 new stores. Domino's India contributed significantly, with a 17.7% increase in revenue.
CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal highlighted the firm's accelerated menu innovation and digital asset growth, positioning the company for a dynamic year. Shares of JFL rose to Rs 639.90 on the BSE, showcasing investor confidence in the firm's strong cash flows and international market presence.
