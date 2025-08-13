Left Menu

Jubilant Foodworks' Q1 Surge: A Taste of Dynamic Growth

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a 62.58% increase in net profit to Rs 94.33 crore for the June quarter, driven by robust revenue growth and strategic expansions. Boosted by a 17.7% rise in Domino's India sales and international market expansion, the company added 71 new stores during the period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:49 IST
Jubilant Foodworks' Q1 Surge: A Taste of Dynamic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector, has announced a 62.58% surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 94.33 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 58.02 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's impressive performance is attributed to a 16.95% jump in operational revenue, climbing to Rs 2,260.86 crore, alongside a strategic expansion plan that saw the addition of 71 new stores. Domino's India contributed significantly, with a 17.7% increase in revenue.

CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal highlighted the firm's accelerated menu innovation and digital asset growth, positioning the company for a dynamic year. Shares of JFL rose to Rs 639.90 on the BSE, showcasing investor confidence in the firm's strong cash flows and international market presence.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025