Studio LSD Unleashes IPO to Fuel Multimedia Expansion

Studio LSD Limited, a prominent multimedia production company, has announced its plans to initiate an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 18, 2025. The IPO aims to raise ₹70.13 Crores, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, targeting expansion and technological advancement.

The offering consists of 1,37,50,000 equity shares, priced between ₹48 and ₹51 each. Allocation includes provision for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and Market Makers. The IPO proceeds will finance capital expenditure, working capital, and general corporate needs, closing on August 20, 2025.

Studio LSD's Managing Director, Prateek Sharma, emphasized the company's commitment to storytelling and high-quality content production, highlighting the company's evolution and new ventures into music. The IPO will support infrastructure upgrades and adoption of technologies like VFX and AI, enhancing creative output and operational efficiency.

Director Shilpa Kanodia from Corpwis Advisors expressed confidence in Studio LSD's growth potential, underscoring its creative prowess and market positioning. The entertainment industry's robust growth offers Studio LSD opportunities for scaling and innovation, ensuring continued success.