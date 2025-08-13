Left Menu

Critical Repairs on NH-13: A Promise for Completion by Year-End

The NHIDCL has pledged to finish repair work on NH-13's Akajan-Likabali-Bam section in Arunachal Pradesh by December 30. This assurance followed a complaint from the Galo Youth Organisation. The highway is vital for connectivity between Likabali, Aalo, and Mechukha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has committed to completing the repair work on the Akajan-Likabali-Bam section of NH-13 in Arunachal Pradesh by the end of December. This decision comes amidst concerns raised by local organizations.

Abhishek Kumar, manager of the NHIDCL's Ziro Project Management Unit, provided a written assurance confirming that all maintenance tasks will be finalized by December 30. This pledge follows concerns from the Galo Youth Organisation, voiced in a meeting with NHIDCL officials and Leparada Deputy Commissioner Heemani Meena.

Back on August 5, the Galo Youth Organisation had filed a police complaint against NHIDCL, citing allegations of fund misappropriation and negligence over the road repairs. NH-13 remains crucial for connecting Likabali with other key regions such as Aalo and Mechukha in Arunachal Pradesh.

