Critical Repairs on NH-13: A Promise for Completion by Year-End

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has committed to completing the repair work on the Akajan-Likabali-Bam section of NH-13 in Arunachal Pradesh by the end of December. This decision comes amidst concerns raised by local organizations.

Abhishek Kumar, manager of the NHIDCL's Ziro Project Management Unit, provided a written assurance confirming that all maintenance tasks will be finalized by December 30. This pledge follows concerns from the Galo Youth Organisation, voiced in a meeting with NHIDCL officials and Leparada Deputy Commissioner Heemani Meena.

Back on August 5, the Galo Youth Organisation had filed a police complaint against NHIDCL, citing allegations of fund misappropriation and negligence over the road repairs. NH-13 remains crucial for connecting Likabali with other key regions such as Aalo and Mechukha in Arunachal Pradesh.