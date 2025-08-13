India's New Trade Era: Navigating Global Deals with Confidence

India is strategically advancing its trade negotiations on equal terms, as emphasized by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the nation is taking a firm stand in free trade agreements, signaling a significant shift in diplomatic strategies.

Currently, discussions are underway with key global players such as the US, European Union, and New Zealand. Notably, efforts with the US have seen five rounds of talks, during which India has firmly upheld its non-compromising stance on agricultural and dairy sectors, resisting US demands.

Industries are expected to gain further support with expanded infrastructure at the Intellectual Property Office, highlighted by the facility's grand re-opening led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. As innovation and intellectual property become central to India's growth narrative, the government seeks to simplify laws to foster a business-friendly environment.