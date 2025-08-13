Traffic Disruptions Anticipated Near Chhatrasal Stadium on Independence Day
Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police for Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. Diversions to be implemented, affecting roads in the vicinity. Motorists advised to avoid specific routes and plan travel in advance to accommodate potential delays. Public transport recommended to alleviate congestion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Traffic Police have announced that traffic movement will be disrupted from 6 am on August 15 around Chhatrasal Stadium, due to Independence Day events.
An official advisory reveals that significant diversions will be enforced at various key locations, affecting major routes in the area.
The public is urged to use public transport and adhere to police instructions to mitigate congestion issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement