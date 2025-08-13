Left Menu

United Spirits' Mixed Financial Results: Net Profit Dips Despite Revenue Surge

United Spirits Ltd saw a 14% decline in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 417 crore, despite a revenue increase to Rs 6,295 crore. The company's beverage alcohol segment rose by 8.37%, and its sports business saw a 15.73% growth. CEO Praveen Someshwar remains optimistic about future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:40 IST
United Spirits' Mixed Financial Results: Net Profit Dips Despite Revenue Surge
United Spirits Ltd, under the control of Diageo, posted a 14% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore for Q1 FY26, down from Rs 485 crore a year ago.

Despite a revenue increase to Rs 6,295 crore in the quarter, USL's expenses also rose by 2.79%, affecting profitability. The EBITDA reduced by 9.7%, reportedly due to an indirect tax impact and increased advertising and promotion costs.

The company anticipates future growth, driven by an 8.4% rise in the standalone business and a 15.7% increase in its sports subsidiary, RCSPL. USL's shares rose slightly, closing at Rs 1,306.80 on the BSE.

