United Spirits' Mixed Financial Results: Net Profit Dips Despite Revenue Surge

United Spirits Ltd, under the control of Diageo, posted a 14% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore for Q1 FY26, down from Rs 485 crore a year ago.

Despite a revenue increase to Rs 6,295 crore in the quarter, USL's expenses also rose by 2.79%, affecting profitability. The EBITDA reduced by 9.7%, reportedly due to an indirect tax impact and increased advertising and promotion costs.

The company anticipates future growth, driven by an 8.4% rise in the standalone business and a 15.7% increase in its sports subsidiary, RCSPL. USL's shares rose slightly, closing at Rs 1,306.80 on the BSE.

