Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have imposed a ban on popular outdoor activities including trekking, hiking, and camping in Kokernag's high-altitude forest areas. The move comes amid escalating security threats in the region.

According to Sub-divisional Magistrate Prince Kumar, the decision was prompted by recent incidents where individuals attempted to bypass police checkpoints at night, signaling potential risks to public safety. The restrictions apply to well-known locations such as Margan Top, Chauhar Nag, and Sinthan.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the order is immediate and will remain effective for two months unless adjusted. Authorities stress the importance of compliance, warning that violations will face legal consequences.

