Saudi warplanes targeted UAE-backed forces in southern Yemen, intensifying the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Reports of airstrikes emerged as the Saudi-led initiative sought control over the Southern Transitional Council (STC) camps in Haramout, reflecting the ongoing conflict in the tumultuous region.

Ahmed bin Breik, a leading STC figure, disclosed that the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces advanced but faced resistance, resulting in airstrikes. Salem al-Khanbashi, Hadramout's new governor, labeled the operation 'peaceful' and preventative against chaos, urging for weapon disarmament without escalating violence.

Amid escalating tensions, Saudi ambassador Mohammed al-Jaber accused the STC head of obstructing mediation efforts in Aden. Yemen's transport ministry criticized Saudi-imposed flight inspections, suspending UAE-bound travel. The decade-long Yemeni civil war sees complexities with UAE-backed separatists and Saudi-Hezbollah coalitions vying for control in the splintered nation.

