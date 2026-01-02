Left Menu

Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces

Recent Saudi airstrikes target UAE-backed forces in southern Yemen, escalating tensions. Disputes arise over the Southern Transitional Council's (STC) control in oil-rich areas, leading to strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi efforts to mediate and demand withdrawal are reportedly thwarted, with the situation growing increasingly volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:12 IST
Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Saudi warplanes targeted UAE-backed forces in southern Yemen, intensifying the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Reports of airstrikes emerged as the Saudi-led initiative sought control over the Southern Transitional Council (STC) camps in Haramout, reflecting the ongoing conflict in the tumultuous region.

Ahmed bin Breik, a leading STC figure, disclosed that the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces advanced but faced resistance, resulting in airstrikes. Salem al-Khanbashi, Hadramout's new governor, labeled the operation 'peaceful' and preventative against chaos, urging for weapon disarmament without escalating violence.

Amid escalating tensions, Saudi ambassador Mohammed al-Jaber accused the STC head of obstructing mediation efforts in Aden. Yemen's transport ministry criticized Saudi-imposed flight inspections, suspending UAE-bound travel. The decade-long Yemeni civil war sees complexities with UAE-backed separatists and Saudi-Hezbollah coalitions vying for control in the splintered nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

