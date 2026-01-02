Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Cricket Tour: A Controversial Scheduling Saga

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a three-match ODI and T20I series against India in September. Despite a planned tour, its feasibility is in doubt due to Bangladesh's unstable government. The series was deferred from 2025 to 2026, highlighting ongoing scheduling challenges and cricketing commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made waves by declaring a much-anticipated cricket series this September against India, comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Set against a backdrop of political instability in Bangladesh, the announcement leaves open the question of whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will consent to send their players. Past efforts to organize this event saw India deferring its tour from July last year.

Initially slated for 2025, both cricket boards have now mutually opted to push the series further to 2026, after discussions on scheduling and international cricket commitments. The actual itinerary for the matches remains pending.

