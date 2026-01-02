Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

Five Shiv Sena candidates, including Jaishree Phatak and Sukhada More, have been reportedly elected unopposed to Thane Municipal Corporation. The election is set for January 15, and although party spokespersons have confirmed the victory, official confirmation from poll authorities is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:12 IST
Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena announced on Friday that five candidates have been elected unopposed to Thane's 131-member Municipal Corporation. This political feat unfolds just as the elections approach, scheduled for January 15.

According to a Shiv Sena spokesperson, the successful candidates—Jaishree Phatak, Sukhada More, Ram Repale, Ekta Bhoir, and Shital Dhamale—secured their positions from the Wagle Estate region without facing any opposition. This development highlights the political influence of Shiv Sena in the area.

Prominent among these is Jaishree Phatak, wife of former MLC Ravi Phatak, and Sukhada More, spouse of a former Thane mayor and current state secretary of Shiv Sena. While the party celebrates, poll officials have yet to provide an official confirmation of these results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

 India
2
Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

 India
3
Force Motors Drives into Strong Sales Performance with a 49% Boost

Force Motors Drives into Strong Sales Performance with a 49% Boost

 India
4
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026