Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

The Shiv Sena announced on Friday that five candidates have been elected unopposed to Thane's 131-member Municipal Corporation. This political feat unfolds just as the elections approach, scheduled for January 15.

According to a Shiv Sena spokesperson, the successful candidates—Jaishree Phatak, Sukhada More, Ram Repale, Ekta Bhoir, and Shital Dhamale—secured their positions from the Wagle Estate region without facing any opposition. This development highlights the political influence of Shiv Sena in the area.

Prominent among these is Jaishree Phatak, wife of former MLC Ravi Phatak, and Sukhada More, spouse of a former Thane mayor and current state secretary of Shiv Sena. While the party celebrates, poll officials have yet to provide an official confirmation of these results.

(With inputs from agencies.)