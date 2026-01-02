Two Indian-Origin Figures to Join Singapore's Parliament as NMPs

Two Indian-origin individuals are poised to be inducted into Singapore's Parliament as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs), highlighting their significant contributions to community and society. Dr Haresh Singaraju, a family physician, and Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, a union leader, are among the nine newly proposed NMPs, with an official announcement set for next week.

The names, unveiled by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament, include a mix of professionals from various fields to provide diverse perspectives in legislative discussions. Among them is Mark Lee Kean Phi, who is returning for a second term. This diverse group is expected to enrich parliamentary discussions as Singapore navigates new global challenges.

The NMP scheme seeks to provide a broad representation of views in Parliament, requiring nominees to have distinguished themselves in public service or professional arenas. This term's cohort of NMPs reflects a continuation of the scheme's goal to integrate varied voices into the nation's legislative processes.