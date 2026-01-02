Two Indian-Origin Figures to Join Singapore's Parliament as NMPs
Two Indian-origin individuals in Singapore are set to join the Parliament as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs). Dr Haresh Singaraju and Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari will contribute their expertise in their fields. The NMP scheme ensures diverse perspectives in Parliament, involving notable contributions from selected individuals.
Two Indian-origin individuals are poised to be inducted into Singapore's Parliament as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs), highlighting their significant contributions to community and society. Dr Haresh Singaraju, a family physician, and Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, a union leader, are among the nine newly proposed NMPs, with an official announcement set for next week.
The names, unveiled by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament, include a mix of professionals from various fields to provide diverse perspectives in legislative discussions. Among them is Mark Lee Kean Phi, who is returning for a second term. This diverse group is expected to enrich parliamentary discussions as Singapore navigates new global challenges.
The NMP scheme seeks to provide a broad representation of views in Parliament, requiring nominees to have distinguished themselves in public service or professional arenas. This term's cohort of NMPs reflects a continuation of the scheme's goal to integrate varied voices into the nation's legislative processes.