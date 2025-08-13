Left Menu

Tapestry Threads Success in Accessible Luxury Amid Economic Hurdles

Tapestry, renowned for its brand Coach, is experiencing significant revenue growth amid economic challenges by appealing to younger demographics. Despite setbacks with Kate Spade, Tapestry's adaptive strategy ensures mass appeal. Its shares have surged, driven by strategic manufacturing and targeted brand repositioning to withstand inflation and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:21 IST
Tapestry Threads Success in Accessible Luxury Amid Economic Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of ongoing economic challenges, Tapestry and its flagship Coach brand have emerged as winners. The New York-based company's revenue is projected to have risen by 5.5% in the April-June quarter, driven by a strategic focus on accessible luxury that appeals to cost-conscious younger shoppers.

While Tapestry has thrived by pivoting towards emerging demographics, its performance has been marred by setbacks with Kate Spade. The latter brand has struggled due to excessive promotions, undermining its luxury status. Nonetheless, Tapestry remains resilient, leveraging a diversified manufacturing base to mitigate tariff risks.

According to analysts, Coach's strong margins may allow for price increases without a drop in sales, a luxury that Kate Spade cannot afford. As Tapestry prepares to announce its earnings on Thursday, investor confidence remains high, with no analysts recommending a 'sell'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025