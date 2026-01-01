Vice President Radhakrishnan's New Year Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Thursday, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan to convey New Year greetings.

The President's office captured the moment by sharing pictures on the social media platform X, emphasizing the high-profile interaction.

The caption noted, "Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange New Year greetings."

