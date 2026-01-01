Left Menu

Vice President Radhakrishnan's New Year Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to extend New Year greetings. The meeting was documented by the President's office and highlighted in a social media post. This marks an important ceremonial interaction at the start of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:22 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan to convey New Year greetings.

The President's office captured the moment by sharing pictures on the social media platform X, emphasizing the high-profile interaction.

The caption noted, "Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange New Year greetings."

(With inputs from agencies.)

