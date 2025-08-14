High-End Hotels Turn to Street Food Amid Economic Strain in China

High-end hotels in China, including the Beiyuan Grand Hotel in Beijing, are setting up street food stalls as a means to combat dwindling revenue. This shift comes in response to reduced consumer spending on luxury dining and accommodation services.

Economic pressures, including austerity measures that limit public sector and party members' dining habits, have pushed these hotels to seek alternative income sources. Analysts warn that this adjustment reflects broader deflationary challenges in China's economy, heavily reliant on manufacturing and exports.

Despite innovative strategies, such as offering affordable street-side fare, the hospitality sector continues to face significant revenue shortfalls. Experts suggest that consumer caution and prioritization of value are reshaping spending patterns across the country.