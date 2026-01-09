Left Menu

Shanghai benchmark hits decade high as easing deflation lifts sentiment

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:15 IST
Shanghai benchmark hits decade high as easing deflation lifts sentiment
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks advanced on Friday, with the Shanghai benchmark touching a decade-high level, as investor sentiment ‌improved on signs of easing deflationary pressures. ** China's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a 34-month high in December, while producer deflation persisted, backing ⁠market expectations for additional stimulus to shore up soft demand.

** The benchmark Shanghai Composite index surged to an intraday high of 4,121.7 points, its highest level since July 2015, before easing to a 0.3% ​gain at 4,095.33 points by the midday break. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index inched 0.1% ‍higher.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.03%. ** "We remain positive on Chinese equities, partly because we expect China's efforts to balance domestic demand and supply to be supportive for the earnings outlook and to ⁠drive upward consensus ‌earnings estimate revisions," ⁠said William Bratton, head of cash equity research for APAC at BNP Paribas Exane.

"However, given the expected sequencing of ‍realised impacts, we have a near-term preference for sub-industries in materials, industrials, and technology over their direct consumer-facing peers." ** ​CSI 300 Material sub-index rose 1.35%, while the Hang Seng Material Index gained 2.46% at ⁠the lunch break on Friday.

** Signs of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, authorities' pledge to boost ⁠domestic demand and support the broad economy should continue to support A shares, said Zeng Wanping, investment director at Panshi Fund. And he also noted that the overall valuation of A ⁠shares are not very high. ** Separately, Chinese artificial intelligence model developer MiniMax Group jumped 50% in its ⁠Hong Kong market debut ‌on Friday after raising HK$4.8 billion.

** Market will shift their focus to trade and credit lending data due next week for more clues ⁠on the health of the world's second largest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

 India
2
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
3
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
4
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026