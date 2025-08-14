Cognizant Announces Salary Hikes for Majority of Employees

IT services giant Cognizant has announced that around 80% of its eligible employees will see a salary increase, starting November 1, 2025. This move aligns with their previous commitment to merit-based pay raises mentioned during the second-quarter earnings call this year.

The company elaborated that these salary adjustments would impact employees up to the Senior Associate levels, with amounts tailored to individuals' performance ratings and country of employment. Cognizant emphasized its focus on rewarding high performers, hinting at substantial hikes for those with consistent excellence.

This latest initiative follows Cognizant's earlier action this year, where it awarded the highest bonuses in three years, signifying a continued investment in employee compensation and motivation.