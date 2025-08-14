Left Menu

Indian Auto Industry Faces Mixed Fortunes Amid Subdued Passenger Vehicle Demand

Passenger vehicle sales experienced a slight decline in July 2025, hitting 3,41,510 units with subdued demand. However, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments showed growth. Industry representatives remain cautiously optimistic for future demand, prompted by upcoming festive seasons.

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers in the Indian domestic market saw a slight decline in July 2025, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Thursday. Total passenger vehicle wholesales reached 3,41,510 units in July, reflecting muted market demand.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated that while all vehicle segments displayed stable performance in July, overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment remained subdued. In contrast, two-wheeler dispatches observed a substantial increase of 9 per cent year-on-year, reaching 15,67,267 units, propelled by a 16 percent hike in scooter sales totaling 6,43,169 units.

The motorcycle segment also witnessed moderate growth with a 5 percent year-on-year rise, achieving 8,90,107 units dispatched in July. Despite mopeds experiencing a dip of 9 percent year-on-year, the three-wheeler segment expanded by 17.5 percent. As the festive season approaches, the auto industry maintains cautious optimism for a rejuvenation in demand, beginning with the Onam festivities in late August.

