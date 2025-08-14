Left Menu

ISSO Summit 2025: Pioneering the Future of School Sports in India

The inaugural ISSO Summit and Awards 2025 at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai marked a new era for school sports in India, gathering over 300 leaders, Olympians, and sports professionals. The event emphasized integrating sports into education, with discussions on mandatory sports curriculum and the importance of athletic development.

India's top school leaders, Olympians, and sports visionaries unite to redefine grassroots sports. Image Credit: ANI
The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) launched its inaugural Summit and Awards 2025 on August 14 at Mumbai's Taj Lands' End, setting a transformative precedent for Indian school sports. The event attracted over 300 leaders, including global curriculum school heads, Olympians, and sports professionals aiming to elevate grassroots sports in India.

Hosted in collaboration with Knowledge Partner KPMG and Event Partners Dream Set Go and Les Roches, the summit served as a platform for integrating sports into the Indian education system. The opening address by Jagdeep Singh, ISSO's Director of Strategy, highlighted the critical role of schools in blending sports with academics to meet global standards. Olympian Kamlesh Mehta energized the audience with a keynote on the ambitious Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, envisioning a robust sports framework within Indian education.

A significant announcement was the induction of Ms. Namrata Adani from the Adani Group into the ISSO Advisory Board, poised to enhance school sports with strategic oversight. A pivotal panel, featuring key figures like John Gloster and Dr. Heena Sidhu, debated making sports a mandatory subject in schools, underscoring the balance between academics and athletics for true international competitiveness. The awards celebrated top-performing institutions and student-athletes, underlining ISSO's decade-long commitment to fostering sports excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

