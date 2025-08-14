Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Record Q1: Profit Surges by 19.44% with Record Volumes

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland reported a 19.44% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 657.72 crore for Q1 2025, driven by record vehicle volumes. The company's revenue also increased, reaching Rs 11,708.54 crore. Expenses rose, but Switch Mobility showed positive EBITDA, signaling strong market traction.

In a significant financial report, Ashok Leyland announced a 19.44% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025, totaling Rs 657.72 crore. This remarkable growth was primarily fueled by record commercial vehicle volumes.

The company revealed in its regulatory filing that its consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs 11,708.54 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 10,696.8 crore in the same period. However, this rise in revenue was accompanied by higher total expenses, which reached Rs 10,920.53 crore.

Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja highlighted the company's robust market execution and effective cost management as key factors behind this success. Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland's subsidiary Switch Mobility continues to gain traction, contributing positively to the company's performance, as it capitalizes on international markets and the defense sector.

