Premadasa Stresses India's Vital Role in South Asian Security and Prosperity

Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, emphasizes India's central role in regional security and stability. He supports India's UN Security Council membership and advocates for revitalizing SAARC to foster regional peace. Praising India's support during Sri Lanka's crises, Premadasa calls for shared prosperity and political stability across South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:40 IST
Premadasa Stresses India's Vital Role in South Asian Security and Prosperity
Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

In a candid interview, Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, accentuated the crucial role India plays in ensuring security and stability within the Indian Ocean and South Asia. Premadasa highlighted the alignment of national interests between India and Sri Lanka, which fosters cooperation and mutual respect.

Premadasa, acknowledging India's global superpower status, backed its bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, aligning with shifting global powers. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for aiding Sri Lanka during past economic hardships, thereby strengthening bilateral relations.

Focusing on South Asia, Premadasa urged for political stability in Bangladesh, especially with upcoming elections, to bolster democracy. He supported calls to revitalize SAARC, crucial for regional peace and shared prosperity based on social democratic values. Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus emphasized SAARC's potential in advancing regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

