Premadasa Stresses India's Vital Role in South Asian Security and Prosperity

In a candid interview, Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, accentuated the crucial role India plays in ensuring security and stability within the Indian Ocean and South Asia. Premadasa highlighted the alignment of national interests between India and Sri Lanka, which fosters cooperation and mutual respect.

Premadasa, acknowledging India's global superpower status, backed its bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, aligning with shifting global powers. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for aiding Sri Lanka during past economic hardships, thereby strengthening bilateral relations.

Focusing on South Asia, Premadasa urged for political stability in Bangladesh, especially with upcoming elections, to bolster democracy. He supported calls to revitalize SAARC, crucial for regional peace and shared prosperity based on social democratic values. Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus emphasized SAARC's potential in advancing regional collaboration.

