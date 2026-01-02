Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan's Setback: Rib Fracture Sidelines Young Cricketer

Promising cricketer Sai Sudharsan sustained a rib fracture during a recent match, which may restrict him from playing for over a month. The injury occurred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh. He is undergoing rehabilitation with hopes of returning for the IPL.

Young cricketer Sai Sudharsan faces a setback after fracturing his rib in a match against Madhya Pradesh. A BCCI source confirmed that the injury could side-line him for more than a month.

Sudharsan's injury, sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, involves the 'anterior cortex of the seventh right rib.' Despite being absent from India's white ball squad, Sudharsan plays for Tamil Nadu, and there's hope for his availability in the upcoming IPL season.

Medical assessments at Bengaluru's Centre Of Excellence revealed a slender, undisplaced fracture. Sudharsan is currently undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work, with plans to gradually resume full training after acute symptoms subside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

