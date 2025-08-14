Ventive Hospitality's Stellar Q1: A 35% EBITDA Surge

Ventive Hospitality Ltd has posted impressive first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026, reporting a 23% revenue growth and a 35% rise in EBITDA in the hospitality segment. The company attributed this success to its strategic management and luxury-focused portfolio, maintaining resilience despite various global challenges.

The company's India hospitality business witnessed a 13% revenue increase, while international operations soared with a 33% rise. Award-winning restaurants and strategic asset management bolstered Ventive's financial health, with an Average Daily Rate (ADR) increase of 10%. Travel disruptions in May did impact occupancy, causing some slippage.

Ventive is not resting on its laurels. The company announced plans to double its key count over five years by partnering with Marriott International for seven new hotels, adding 1,548 keys to its portfolio. CEO Ranjit Batra emphasized the commitment to offering high-end, differentiated guest experiences as the company aims for robust growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)