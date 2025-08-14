Ventive Hospitality's Stellar Q1: A 35% EBITDA Surge
Ventive Hospitality Ltd reported a strong Q1 FY2026 with a revenue growth of 23% in its hospitality sector, boosting EBITDA by 35%. The company sees robust performance in both India and international markets. Despite global uncertainties, Ventive plans portfolio expansion with new hotel partnerships for sustained growth.
Ventive Hospitality Ltd has posted impressive first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026, reporting a 23% revenue growth and a 35% rise in EBITDA in the hospitality segment. The company attributed this success to its strategic management and luxury-focused portfolio, maintaining resilience despite various global challenges.
The company's India hospitality business witnessed a 13% revenue increase, while international operations soared with a 33% rise. Award-winning restaurants and strategic asset management bolstered Ventive's financial health, with an Average Daily Rate (ADR) increase of 10%. Travel disruptions in May did impact occupancy, causing some slippage.
Ventive is not resting on its laurels. The company announced plans to double its key count over five years by partnering with Marriott International for seven new hotels, adding 1,548 keys to its portfolio. CEO Ranjit Batra emphasized the commitment to offering high-end, differentiated guest experiences as the company aims for robust growth.
