Impetus Technologies Crowned ‘Dream Employer of the Year 2025’

Impetus Technologies, a prominent global software company, has clinched the title of 'Dream Employer of the Year 2025' at the Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards. This accolade, hosted by the World HRD Congress, signifies Impetus's ninth consecutive year of receiving the honor.

The recognition highlights the company's steadfast dedication to fostering a workplace environment that promotes employee engagement, development, and a vibrant culture. Impetus sets industry standards by fostering innovation, inclusivity, and professional growth opportunities.

According to Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, the award is a tribute to the collective dedication and passion of the Impetus team. The company maintains its status as a trusted partner for Fortune 100 clients across various sectors, driven by its people-centric approach.