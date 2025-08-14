Blueera: India's First 100% Indigenous Super-App

New Delhi witnessed the launch of Blueera, India's pioneering fully indigenous super-app, on August 14. This platform, born out of Indian innovation, boasts zero foreign investments.

Addressing the gathering, founder Mallikarjuna Rao Chilukoti emphasized the app's potential to propel digital self-reliance. Blueera merges social networking, commerce, employment, and secure messaging, safeguarding Indian user data and empowering small businesses and the local workforce.

Co-founder Manish Kumar assured the audience of the app's robust indigenous infrastructure, designed to prevent foreign interference. With a focus on national interest, Blueera promises to rejuvenate the local economy and align with Digital India's goals.

