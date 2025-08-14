Left Menu

Blueera: India's First 100% Indigenous Super-App

Blueera, India's first fully indigenous super-app, was launched in New Delhi, aiming to enhance digital self-reliance. Designed with Indian interests in mind, it integrates social networking, commerce, employment, and messaging, ensuring data security and promoting local businesses and job creation while being devoid of foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:29 IST
Blueera: India's First 100% Indigenous Super-App
BlueEra: India's First Indigenous Super-App Launched. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed the launch of Blueera, India's pioneering fully indigenous super-app, on August 14. This platform, born out of Indian innovation, boasts zero foreign investments.

Addressing the gathering, founder Mallikarjuna Rao Chilukoti emphasized the app's potential to propel digital self-reliance. Blueera merges social networking, commerce, employment, and secure messaging, safeguarding Indian user data and empowering small businesses and the local workforce.

Co-founder Manish Kumar assured the audience of the app's robust indigenous infrastructure, designed to prevent foreign interference. With a focus on national interest, Blueera promises to rejuvenate the local economy and align with Digital India's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025