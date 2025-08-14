Blueera: India's First 100% Indigenous Super-App
Blueera, India's first fully indigenous super-app, was launched in New Delhi, aiming to enhance digital self-reliance. Designed with Indian interests in mind, it integrates social networking, commerce, employment, and messaging, ensuring data security and promoting local businesses and job creation while being devoid of foreign investments.
New Delhi witnessed the launch of Blueera, India's pioneering fully indigenous super-app, on August 14. This platform, born out of Indian innovation, boasts zero foreign investments.
Addressing the gathering, founder Mallikarjuna Rao Chilukoti emphasized the app's potential to propel digital self-reliance. Blueera merges social networking, commerce, employment, and secure messaging, safeguarding Indian user data and empowering small businesses and the local workforce.
Co-founder Manish Kumar assured the audience of the app's robust indigenous infrastructure, designed to prevent foreign interference. With a focus on national interest, Blueera promises to rejuvenate the local economy and align with Digital India's goals.
