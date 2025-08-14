CK Birla Hospitals: Bridging Health Gaps with Community Engagement in Jaipur

In the vibrant city of Jaipur, where non-communicable diseases are climbing and awareness lags behind, CK Birla Hospitals is redefining healthcare outreach by connecting more intimately with the community. This transformation goes beyond operating rooms into public spaces like parks, auditoriums, school halls, and even local radio waves.

Over the past six months, the hospital has expanded its focus beyond conventional clinical care. A series of initiatives aimed at fostering preventive health, early diagnosis, and overall well-being are paving the way for sustained community engagement. By organizing free health camps and personalized community talks, the hospital is less reliant on mass media and more focused on direct interaction, meeting locals in their communities.

In the last six months, the hospital has conducted over 40 community health talks in various locations such as RWAs, PSU offices, and schools. Topics like cardiac issues, lifestyle-related cancers, and sleep apnea have been extensively covered. These sessions allow doctors to directly address queries, often correlating with global health days to maximize relevance.

