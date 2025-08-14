Mumbai Redefines Urban Living: BDD Chawl Project Unveils New Homes

In a groundbreaking development for Mumbai's urban landscape, TCC Construction Pvt Ltd has officially handed over the first phase of newly redeveloped homes under the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Worli. The event, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signified a significant milestone in the city's housing transformation efforts.

The project represents a collaborative endeavor spearheaded by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in partnership with Tata Projects Ltd. and Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. It reimagines the century-old site into a contemporary urban habitat featuring 33 high-rise towers, each standing 40 stories tall. These buildings offer spacious 2BHK apartments equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, designed to elevate modern living while preserving community values.

Expressing enthusiasm at the handover event, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the project's role in restoring dignity and improving living conditions for thousands of residents. This initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transformative urban development, demonstrates the potential for expedited, transparent, and citizen-centric redevelopment. As construction partners express pride in their role, the project stands as a model of successful public-private collaboration for urban renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)