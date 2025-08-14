Left Menu

Mumbai Redefines Urban Living: BDD Chawl Project Unveils New Homes

TCC Construction Pvt Ltd hands over the first phase of redeveloped homes in Mumbai's BDD Chawl project, marking a major urban transformation. The project, led by MHADA in partnership with Tata Projects and Capacit'e Infraprojects, includes 33 high-rise towers offering modern 2BHK apartments, symbolizing a leap towards inclusive urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:21 IST
Mumbai Redefines Urban Living: BDD Chawl Project Unveils New Homes
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis along officials (Photo/MHADA Government of Maharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for Mumbai's urban landscape, TCC Construction Pvt Ltd has officially handed over the first phase of newly redeveloped homes under the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Worli. The event, attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signified a significant milestone in the city's housing transformation efforts.

The project represents a collaborative endeavor spearheaded by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in partnership with Tata Projects Ltd. and Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. It reimagines the century-old site into a contemporary urban habitat featuring 33 high-rise towers, each standing 40 stories tall. These buildings offer spacious 2BHK apartments equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, designed to elevate modern living while preserving community values.

Expressing enthusiasm at the handover event, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the project's role in restoring dignity and improving living conditions for thousands of residents. This initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transformative urban development, demonstrates the potential for expedited, transparent, and citizen-centric redevelopment. As construction partners express pride in their role, the project stands as a model of successful public-private collaboration for urban renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025