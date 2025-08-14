India's AI Revolution: Democratizing Global Talent for the Future

At the Ai4 2025 summit, Sanjay Puri, the founder of RegulatingAI, delivered a keynote focusing on India's emerging influence in global AI talent development. He highlighted India's rapid transformation, driven by strategic initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission, which positions the country to lead the Global South in exporting STEM graduates by 2030.

Puri pointed out the concentration of AI talent in the Global North, but noted a shifting landscape with India's surging digital literacy. India has recently become the largest user of ChatGPT worldwide, and CEO Sam Altman of OpenAI acknowledged India as the second-largest market for GPT-5.

In response to global concerns about technological exclusion, Puri emphasized India's model, which emphasizes policy and community-scale applications. Government-backed initiatives aim to foster AI innovations unique to India's needs, setting a global standard for how AI can drive healthcare, education, and connectivity improvements in developing regions.

