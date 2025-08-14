Left Menu

All Time Plastics' IPO: A Strong Market Debut

All Time Plastics Ltd's IPO saw a successful market debut with shares closing 3% above issue price. The company plans to use funds for expansion and debt repayment. The IPO was oversubscribed 8.34 times, highlighting strong investor interest in this consumerware products manufacturer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:34 IST
All Time Plastics' IPO: A Strong Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All Time Plastics Ltd made an impressive debut on the stock market by closing the day 3% above its issue price of Rs 275. The stock initially surged to Rs 314.30 on the BSE, a 14.29% rise, before settling at Rs 283.25 after profit-taking.

The company's market debut on the NSE was similarly robust, with shares listing at Rs 311.30 and finishing at Rs 283.30, reflecting a 3% gain. The firm's market valuation hit Rs 1,855.51 crore, with substantial trading volumes recorded on both exchanges.

The IPO had garnered significant interest, receiving 8.34 times subscription. The Rs 401 crore issuance, including fresh equity and an offer for sale, will fund machinery acquisition, debt repayment, and expansion. With 14 years of experience, All Time Plastics primarily exports to the EU, UK, and US, while also catering to India's domestic market.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025