Indian Oil Corporation Sets New Record with Unprecedented Quarterly Sales

Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) has reported its highest quarterly sales volumes, as announced in a recent press release. The energy giant recorded sales totaling 26.328 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, surpassing the previous year's Q1 figure of 25.252 MMT. This strong performance was predominantly attributed to a 4.2 percent increase in domestic petroleum sales, slightly above the industry's average growth of 3.9 percent. Notably, institutional sales of high-speed diesel (HSD) saw a remarkable 40.3 percent growth compared to the industry-wide increase of just 14.8 percent.

Additionally, domestic petrochemical sales grew by 10 percent, reaching 0.800 MMT in Q1 2025-26, up from 0.729 MMT the previous year. The refinery throughput also rose, going from 18.168 MMT in Q1 2024-25 to 18.683 MMT, which reflects an impressive capacity utilization of 107 percent. Furthermore, cross-country pipelines delivered a throughput of 26.256 MMT, compared to 25.811 MMT last year, indicating a broad-based improvement in IndianOil's operational and supply chain efficiency.

Financially, IndianOil's revenue from operations for Q1 2025-26 increased to Rs. 2,18,608 crore from Rs. 2,15,989 crore in the previous year's Q1. The net profit nearly doubled, reaching Rs. 5,689 crore, up from Rs. 2,643 crore a year earlier. This growth in profit is largely attributed to stronger refining and marketing margins, which mitigated inventory losses this quarter in contrast to the inventory gains realized in Q1 of the previous year. However, at the group level, revenue had a modest rise, and net profit declined to Rs. 6,808 crore from Rs. 13,723 crore in the comparable period of the previous year.

