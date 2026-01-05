SAIL Achieves Record-Breaking December Sales Growth

The state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) announced a robust 37% rise in December 2025 sales, reaching 2.1 million tonnes. This surpasses their December 2024 sales of 1.5 million tonnes. The company attributed this record sales performance to a strategic focus on customer deliveries, which led to significant inventory reductions and maximum output across its product categories.

SAIL's December achievement helped maintain growth in the financial year 2026, with sales volumes hitting 14.7 million tonnes from April to December. This represents a significant 17% increase compared to the 12.6 million tonnes sold in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

With a production capacity of over 20 million tonnes, SAIL stands as one of India's top six steel manufacturers. Operating under the Ministry of Steel, the company continues to lead the industry with its sustained growth and strategic sales approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)