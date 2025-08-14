GMR Airports to Develop State-of-the-Art Cargo City at Delhi Airport
GMR Airports Ltd is set to develop a cargo city spanning 50.5 acres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The project, awarded by Delhi International Airport Ltd, will feature advanced logistics facilities. The initial contract lasts until 2036, extendable for 30 years, with a revenue-sharing model.
GMR Airports Ltd has been selected to spearhead the development of a cutting-edge cargo city at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This ambitious project covers 50.5 acres and is expected to transform the logistics landscape of the country's largest airport.
The initiative is the result of a competitive bidding process, with GMR Airports securing the contract to finance, design, and manage the facility until 2036, with a potential extension of up to 30 years. The development will include an optional 10-acre expansion to accommodate future growth.
Under a revenue-sharing model with Delhi International Airport Ltd, the project is anticipated to contribute significantly to airport operations, with a guaranteed minimum monthly payment ensuring both parties benefit. All necessary approvals have been granted, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
